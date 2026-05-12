Clarksville Obituary: Jeffery Lawrence Browder

Clarksville, TN – Jeffery Lawrence Browder, age 68, of Adams, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at his residence.

Jeffery was born on June 21st, 1957 in Selmer, TN to the late William L. Browder and Dortha Naylor. Jeffery was also preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Browder.

Jeffery is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lu Browder; sons, Ben (Kayla) Browder and Andrew (Kourtney) Browder; daughters, Lauren (Ulrich) Ankersoe and Caroline (David) Black; grandchildren, Bella, Ariana, Jackson, Nash, Paisley, Mabry, Jace, Malone, and Stella.

A celebration of life will be held in Jeffery’s honor on Monday, May 18th, 2026 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, May 18th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will be the following day on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026 at 1:00pm in Selmer, TN.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com