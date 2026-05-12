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Clarksville Obituary: Jeffery Lawrence Browder

June 21st, 1957 - May 9,th 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Jeffery Lawrence Browder
Jeffery Lawrence Browder

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Jeffery Lawrence Browder, age 68, of Adams, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at his residence.

Jeffery was born on June 21st, 1957 in Selmer, TN to the late William L. Browder and Dortha Naylor. Jeffery was also preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Browder.

Jeffery is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lu Browder; sons, Ben (Kayla) Browder and Andrew (Kourtney) Browder; daughters, Lauren (Ulrich) Ankersoe and Caroline (David) Black; grandchildren, Bella, Ariana, Jackson, Nash, Paisley, Mabry, Jace, Malone, and Stella.

A celebration of life will be held in Jeffery’s honor on Monday, May 18th, 2026 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, May 18th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will be the following day on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026 at 1:00pm in Selmer, TN.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Jeffery, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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