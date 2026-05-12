Nashville Sounds Pound Out 13 Hits in Dominant 9-3 Win Over Iowa Cubs

Nashville, TN – Luis Lara was one of four Nashville Sounds players to record a multi-hit performance in a 9-3 win over the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. The Brewers no. 11-rated prospect led the way with his seventh three-hit game of the season to back another strong pitching performance started by Robert Gasser as the Sounds improved to 13-5 at home this season.

Gasser turned in four strong innings on the mound in his second home start of the season. The Brewers no. 16-rated prospect worked around an unearned run in the top of the first with back-to-back three-up, three-down innings in the second and third. Gasser struck out six of the first nine outs recorded by Nashville and was backed by more than enough run support by his offense.

Nashville evened the score with three straight two-out walks to plate Jeferson Quero who led off the home half of the second inning with a single. Another two-out rally in the bottom of the third was highlighted by Eddys Leonard’s two-RBI double to give Nashville a 3-1 lead.

Three of the four hits allowed by Gasser during his outing came to begin the top of the fourth with the I-Cubs cutting the lead to a run following a sac fly. The Sounds answered right back with another two runs in the bottom of the fourth when Lara slashed a two-RBI single into left field. Reiss Knehr tossed two-no hit innings in relief of Gasser to earn his second win of the season.

After scoring two runs in the third and fourth innings, Nashville added another crooked frame with a four-run bottom of the fifth to pull away from Iowa and did so once again with two outs. Ethan Murray doubled to start the rally and collect his second hit and first RBI of the game with Greg Jones cashing in on his walk earlier in the inning. Cooper Pratt added his second hit of the ballgame with a RBI single and Brock Wilken delivered in on a bases loaded opportunity with a two-RBI single to make it 9-2 in favor of Nashville.

Junior Fernandez took over for Knehr in the top of the seventh and allowed a pair of hits. The second helped to score the second unearned run of the game for the I-Cubs when Greg Jones overthrew third base and brought home Iowa’s third run of the game. Fernandez worked a ground out to help strand a runner in scoring position during his only inning of work.

Lara added his third hit of the game with a single through the middle of the infield but was the only hit Nashville would muster in the bottom of the seventh before Drew Rom took over on the mound in the top of the eighth. The left-hander pitched his way around two singles in a scoreless inning and passed the baton to Craig Yoho, who headed to the mound for the top of the ninth. The Brewers no. 28-rated prospect struck out two of the three he faced to retired the side in order.

The series continues on Wednesday night with LHP Thomas Pannone set to get the start for Vihuelas de Nashville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT.