Clarksville Obituary: Donna Ann Perkins- Henry

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of life service for Donna Ann Perkins- Henry, 88, of White House, TN will be Monday, June 8th, 2026 at 1:00pm at McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, TN with Bro. Johnny Carver officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8th, 2026 from 12:00pm until the hour of service.
Donna was born on August 15th, 1937 in Kansas City, MO to Wayne Whitt and Mary Angel. Donna enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. She loved canning salsa, relish, homemade jelly, and other favorites, and enjoyed spending time at casinos and cooking for the people she loved.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Henry. Donna is survived by her children: Laura (Rick) James, Richard (Bridget) Eder, Sr., Diana Treat, Ronald (Jodi) Eder, Randy Perkins, Pam Banks, and Kellie (Mike) Sadler; grandchildren: Michael Brewington, Matthew (Robin) Brewington, Melissa (Bill) Cramer, Ricky (Kristin) Eder, Stacy (Brad) Campbell, Ian Sparks, Nells Frye, Eric (Christian) Lippe, Steven (BreAnna) Lippe, Anthony (Laura) Lippe, Dylan (Ashley) Sadler, Logan Vogt, Michael (Grace) Sadler II, Brittany Sadler, and Caleb Sadler; great- grandchildren: Bailey, Chase, Jersey, Amber, Navaeh, Jacob, Austin, Abby, Sarah, Maverick, Brittanie, Abigail, Owen, Katarina, Elexandria, Aiden, Branden, Mattison, Kyndal, Braxton, Jasmine, Sean, Lillian, Ella, Emma Kate, Caleb, Caroline, Wyatt, Timothy, Jadey, Daisy, Payton, Heston, Raelyn, and Lennox; cousin, Ruth (Raymond) Miller, and 2 great- great grandchildren.
Please visit Donna’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com