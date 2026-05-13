Clarksville Obituary: Donna Ann Perkins- Henry

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of life service for Donna Ann Perkins- Henry, 88, of White House, TN will be Monday, June 8th, 2026 at 1:00pm at McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, TN with Bro. Johnny Carver officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8th, 2026 from 12:00pm until the hour of service.

Donna was born on August 15th, 1937 in Kansas City, MO to Wayne Whitt and Mary Angel. Donna enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. She loved canning salsa, relish, homemade jelly, and other favorites, and enjoyed spending time at casinos and cooking for the people she loved.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Henry. Donna is survived by her children: Laura (Rick) James, Richard (Bridget) Eder, Sr., Diana Treat, Ronald (Jodi) Eder, Randy Perkins, Pam Banks, and Kellie (Mike) Sadler; grandchildren: Michael Brewington, Matthew (Robin) Brewington, Melissa (Bill) Cramer, Ricky (Kristin) Eder, Stacy (Brad) Campbell, Ian Sparks, Nells Frye, Eric (Christian) Lippe, Steven (BreAnna) Lippe, Anthony (Laura) Lippe, Dylan (Ashley) Sadler, Logan Vogt, Michael (Grace) Sadler II, Brittany Sadler, and Caleb Sadler; great- grandchildren: Bailey, Chase, Jersey, Amber, Navaeh, Jacob, Austin, Abby, Sarah, Maverick, Brittanie, Abigail, Owen, Katarina, Elexandria, Aiden, Branden, Mattison, Kyndal, Braxton, Jasmine, Sean, Lillian, Ella, Emma Kate, Caleb, Caroline, Wyatt, Timothy, Jadey, Daisy, Payton, Heston, Raelyn, and Lennox; cousin, Ruth (Raymond) Miller, and 2 great- great grandchildren.

Please visit Donna’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.