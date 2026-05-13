“Nunsense” Tickets Available Early for Roxy Regional Theatre Season 43 Subscribers

Clarksville, TN – Presale for Nunsense at the Roxy Regional Theatre is going on now!

For the rest of the week, Season 43 Ten-Pack and Eight-Pack holders can visit our website at roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, to book tickets in advance for Nunsense before they go on sale to the general public next Monday, May 18th!

Friday, June 19th at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 20th at 2:00pm

Saturday, June 20th at 7:00pm

Sunday, June 21st at 2:00pm

Thursday, June 25th at 7:00pm

Friday, June 26th at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 27th at 2:00pm

Saturday, June 27th at 7:00pm

Sunday, June 28th at 2:00pm

When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, the remaining five nuns put on a zany, wholesome, hilarious musical revue to raise money for the burials!

Special thanks to our generous sponsors Dr. Joseph & Nancye Britton, along with Stacey Streetman and Gary & Linda Shephard, whose support made this production possible!

Written by Dan Goggin, Nunsense is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, www.concordtheatricals.com.

Haven’t purchased a Season 43 Ten-Pack or Eight-Pack of tickets yet? No problem! Purchase your Season 43 packages here or at the link below. (Please note: As “Nunsense” is our final production of Season 43, it is the last production for which Season 43 packages are valid.)

Reminder: As construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC) is slated to begin later this year, “Nunsense” will be presented in our temporary home at 114 Public Square.

Buy Ticks to Nunsense

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.

During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.