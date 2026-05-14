Clarksville Obituary: William Buford Thompson, Sr.

Clarksville, TN – 1SG (Ret.) William Buford Thompson, Sr., age 85, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at TN State Veteran’s Home.

William was born in October 28th, 1940 in Wisner, LA to the late Forest O. Thompson Sr. and Lena Mable Welch. William was also predeceased by his brother, Forest Thompson, Jr. and grandson, William Thompson.

William is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bobbi Thompson; sons, William (Jasmina) Thompson, Jr. and Darryl (Karen) Thompson; daughter, Erika (David) O’Dell; sister, Kathleen Blaum; grandchildren, Amber Muse, Michael O’Dell, Mathew Thompson, Megan Miller, Amanda O’Dell, and Robert Thompson; great grandchildren, Carson Muse, Makenzie Muse, Graysen Miller, Levi Miller, Scott Powers, Mason Thompson, Jackson Miller, and David Powers.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 18th, 2026 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Bishop Sean Lesko officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, May 18th, 2026 from 9:00am until the hour of service. Burial will follow directly after the service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com