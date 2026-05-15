Big James Kitchen Takes Top Prize at Hilltop Supermarket’s 2026 BBQ Cook-Off in Dwayne Byard Memorial Event

Clarksville, TN – The 2026 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off delivered a near-perfect Southern backdrop, with warm air, a light cloud cover, and a steady cool breeze rolling through the venue. It was the kind of weather pitmasters dream about—just right for fire, smoke, and flavor to take center stage.

“The weather was absolutely amazing. Compared to last year, which was windy and wet, this year couldn’t have been better. It was a little chilly early in the morning, but once it warmed up, it turned into a beautiful day. Overall, it was perfect weather for this competition,” stated Cody Jackson, Hilltop Supermarket.

From early morning, the parking lot transformed into a full-blown battlefield of barbecue excellence. Smokers rolled in, grills ignited, and the air quickly filled with the unmistakable aroma of hickory, spice, and slow-cooked perfection. What followed was a high-energy showcase of skill, pride, and friendly competition, as teams turned out plate after plate in pursuit of BBQ glory.

These competitors arrived ready for war—armed with carefully guarded rubs, signature marinades, and years of pitmaster experience. Every smoker told a story, and every turn-in carried the weight of pride and tradition. The crowd gathered close, drawn in by the rich smoke and the promise of some of the best barbecue the South has to offer, even as a light drizzle occasionally drifted through.

“The Dwayne Byard Barbecue Cook-Off is a wonderful event. It has drawn people from across Tennessee and Kentucky to compete, and with a big purse on the line, everyone is very competitive. It’s really a neat experience,” stated Johnny Ransdell candidate for Montgomery County Sheriff.

This is my first time attending the event, and I’ve truly enjoyed it. I came out last night, listened to the band, and met a lot of great people here at Hilltop. Between the beautiful weather, great food, and wonderful fellowship, it has been an outstanding experience,” Ransdell said.

More than just bragging rights were on the line. Teams competed for cash prizes, custom medals, and trophies awarded to the top five finishers in each category: chicken, pork ribs, pulled pork, and brisket. At the end of it all, one team would rise above the rest and claim the coveted title of Grand Champion.

“Honestly, I’m honored to be here. I’m a foodie, so I love good food, and as you can tell, I’m definitely not missing many meals. There wasn’t a bad dish here today, so hats off to all of the contestants. I’m looking forward to seeing who takes home the win. If anyone sees the advertisements for next year’s event, make plans to come out because it’s absolutely worth it,” Montgomery County Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Rios stated.

As for Mike putting this on every year, I think it’s fantastic. These weekend warriors and everyone involved in the cooking do an incredible job. It’s great for the community, great for Hilltop, and great for the county as a whole. I’m just thankful he invited me, and I’m truly honored to be part of it,” said Rios.

This year’s lineup featured a deep field of talent, including Hogs B Hatin, RT Que, Dem Smokin Boyz, Board Line BBQ, Big Orange Smokers, Novice Smoke, Buckshot Malone Pig Shack, DC’s Backyard Smokers, CC’s Holy Smokers, Bagnals BBQ, The Blazers, The Big B Barbeque Company, Dad & Daughter BBQ, Van Band BBQ, Big G BBQ, Big James Kitchen, Blues BBQ, and Smoking Hot Guys BBQ.

Among the standout stories was Clarksville Christian School’s Holy Smokes team, returning for their second year and quickly earning respect for their energy, growth, and competitive spirit.

“They seem to be doing really well. We’re kind of letting them handle things on their own now. We’re two years into this process, and after spending that time teaching and guiding them, we’ve reached the point where we’re mostly observing and making sure no mistakes are made. Today, they’re doing it all on their own,” said Andrew White, coach for the Clarksville Christian Holy Smokers.

“They also seem to really enjoy it and are genuinely enthusiastic about what they’re doing. I mean, when you have four high school students willing to be out here at 3:00am in the morning, you know they’re serious about it,” White stated.

Judging began promptly at 11:00am, with entries rolling in every thirty minutes. From chicken to ribs to brisket, the competition was razor-close, and every bite demanded attention. Judges faced a tough task as flavor profiles, smoke rings, and tenderness all pushed the limits of excellence.

“It’s always a great event to come out to in this community. I grew up here, so anytime I have the opportunity to come back and help with something like this, I really enjoy it,” said Jeff Bryant, Montgomery County Highway Department supervisor.

“As for the judging, I’ll definitely be going home with a full belly, so that’s always a good thing,” Bryant stated. “There was a lot of great meat turned in this year and a really good variety as well. Some entries were sweeter, some were more savory, and each team brought something different to the table. Overall, there was an excellent mix of flavors and styles from the contestants this year.”

“Hilltop does a fantastic job with this event every year. It really brings the community together for a great cause. They’ve been doing it since 2010, I believe. I was actually one of the judges during that first year, and I’ve been back every year except one since then,” stated Dalton Harrison. “It’s truly a fantastic event, and I think everyone really enjoys being part of it.”

“As for this year’s entries, some of them were among the best I’ve ever tasted. I’m usually not a big brisket person, but some of the brisket turned in this year was outstanding. It was honestly some of the best I’ve ever had, and I’d gladly eat it again. In fact, I even saved some so I could enjoy it later,” Harrison said.

In the dessert category, Big James Kitchen set the tone with a first-place finish.

Chicken results saw Big James Kitchen take first, followed by Big G BBQ in second and CC Holy Smokes in third.

In ribs, Big James Kitchen struck again for first place, with Big B BBQ taking second and The Blazers rounding out third.

Pulled pork saw Big James Kitchen on top once more, Van Band BBQ in second, and CC Holy Smokes finishing strong in third.

Brisket brought a shift, with Big B’s BBQ claiming first place, Big James Kitchen finishing second, and The Blazers earning third.

When the final scores were tallied, Big James Kitchen emerged as the 2026 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off Grand Champion, cementing a dominant performance across multiple categories and etching their name into the event’s growing legacy.

“I really enjoyed coming to this event. It’s a great way to honor the memorial, and they put on an outstanding contest every year. Having it hosted at the grocery store is also really convenient and makes for a great atmosphere. Everything is well organized, well run, and enjoyable for both the teams and the community. We’re already looking forward to coming back next year.

Winning always feels great because we come here to compete and give it our best. This is something we do often, and we truly enjoy cooking great barbecue. One of the coolest parts is getting to see all the different dishes teams turn in throughout the competition.

The dessert category is especially exciting because you never know what you’re going to see. It could be anything from cheesecakes to completely creative, over-the-top desserts that teams come up with using their imagination. That’s what makes it so much fun. The other categories are usually more traditional barbecue across the board, but dessert is where competitors really get creative and surprise everyone,” said Chris Eckard, Big James Kitchen.

“We’re grateful for all the teams that came out. Most of them have supported us year after year, and we truly appreciate that continued commitment. We also had a few new teams join us this year, and we’re thankful for their participation as well. They’ve all been fantastic, and it’s been great support for this community. They really put on a great show, and we appreciate everything they bring to the event,” said Jackson.

As the day came to a close, the rain couldn’t wash away the excitement, the flavor, or the community spirit. From competitors to judges to hungry spectators, everyone played a part in honoring Dwayne Byard’s legacy—one plate, one pit, and one unforgettable cook-off at a time.

“We’re incredibly thankful to this community for always supporting Hilltop and being such a vital part of what makes it special. We truly appreciate everything they do for us. This community is the reason Hilltop has been here as long as it has—long before I was even born. Their continued support is what keeps the store thriving, and we’re very grateful for that. That’s exactly why we host this barbecue competition, to give people something fun and meaningful to enjoy on this side of the river and to bring everyone together,” Jackson stated.

Results

GRAND CHAMPION Place Team 1st Big James Kitchen CHICKEN Place Team 1st Big James Kitchen 2nd Big G BBQ 3rd CC Holy Smokers 4th Dem Smokin Boys 5th The Blazers PORK Place Team 1st ­Big James Kitchen 2nd Van Band BBQ 3rd CC Holy Smokers 4th Big G BBQ 5th Hogs B Hatin RIBS Place Team 1st Big James Kitchen 2nd Big B BBQ 3rd The Blazers 4th RT Que 5th Buckshot Malone BBQ BEEF BRISKET Place Team 1st Big B’s BBQ 2nd Big James Kitchen 3rd The Blazers 4th DC’s Backyard Smokers 5th RT Que

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