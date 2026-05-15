Clarksville Obituary: Lynne Ellen Amaru

Clarksville, TN – Lynne Ellen Amaru, age 72 of Erin, TN, passed away Thursday, May 14th, 2026 at Skyline Medical Center.
Lynne entered this life on March 30th, 1954 in Revere, MA, daughter to the late Warren Haas and Ellen Wheeler Haas. After moving to Tennessee, Lynne became a devoted employee of 16 years at Erin Elementary School where she was loved by her school family.
She had a passion for animals where she evolved into a talented greyhound trainer. She enjoyed gardening, playing guitar, singing, puzzles, and taking walks. However, her true passion in life was spending time with her family; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Lynne was preceded in death by her grandchild, Tristan Taylor Hopkins.
Survivors include her loving husband, Frank Amaru; daughters, Jennifer (Richard Sr), Lisa (Brad Hemis) Kaune, Tracy (Chris) Hopkins; siblings, Warren Haas, Monica Oleink, and Arthur Haas. Lynne also known as Bema to her grandchildren, leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Richard Arno Jr, Donovon Kaune, Kasey Frank Kaune, Josh Kaune and Ashton Hopkins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com