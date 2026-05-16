Music City Gyros: Clarksville Food Truck Serving Authentic Mediterranean Flavors on Madison Street

Photos and Story by Matt Schorr

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville is no stranger to the food truck revolution. Take a drive down any one of our main streets, and you’re sure to find a unique vendor peddling their culinary wares.

(Several, if you’re downtown during the Farmer’s Market season.)

This country’s edible insurrection dates back to the turn of the century, when street vendors moved beyond simple hot dog carts and began offering high-quality fusion foods, specialized menus, and “chef-driven” dishes. It accelerated in the late 2000s, when street food transformed into a culturally significant dining experience.

The result was a new avenue for chefs to bypass high overhead costs and better connect with consumers, while enjoying the freedom to experiment with new ideas.

In short, it’s the new hotbed of artisan cuisine, the culinary equivalent of an underground indie rock show. Think R.E.M. meets Gordon Ramsay but without all the swearing.

And one of Clarksville’s most prolific and established pillars of this revolution is Music City Gyros.

Located in the Meadowhill Plaza parking lot on Madison Street – in front of Food Lion Grocery Store and across the street from the Walmart Supercenter – Music City Gyros offers the flavors of Greece, Egypt, and the Mediterranean, along with a touch of America and a few others, all from a simple food truck. The menu features an assortment of traditional (and a few not-so-traditional) gyros, catfish plates, vegan meals, and more.

Gyros, the food truck’s namesake, have quite a history, believe it or not. They’re a Greek dish that dates all the way back to the 19th-century Ottoman Empire, where cooks prepared meals with a vertical, rotating spit that roasted meat (the “döner kebab,” if you care to know). This cooking method allowed the meat to become juicy and flavorful as it turned and cooked slowly, marinating in spices and seasoning.

Speaking of that history, Music City’s humble notch in the gyro’s storied saga is also rooted in longtime tradition, with recipes passed down over several generations. Rather than the widely known version served via a folded wrap, they offer theirs in the form of a cone. Each gyro – or “cone” – is crafted to ensure the flavors remain true to their Greek origins.

It’s an excellent and deliciously flavorful experience. The herb-marinated chicken is tender and bold, with garlic, lemon, and oregano, all wrapped in warm, fluffy pita bread. It’s a savory explosion of Mediterranean flavors, mixed with creamy and tangy tzatziki sauce – a standout feature that adds a refreshing touch to each bite – along with green peppers, crisp onions, and crunchy lettuce.

And served with crispy, crunchy French Fries and a generous helping of savory rice.

The “cone” version of the wrap is also a nice touch. It’s an effective way to keep the gyro together rather than fall apart while you eat it, and the added foil wrap keeps the juices and sauces firmly within it. Instead of your lap.

(I can’t overstate how nice that is.)

Every plate is made fresh to order, of course. The chefs and minds behind Music City Gyros would settle for no less. “In our kitchen, every dish is a masterpiece crafted with care and expertise,” they declare online and via social media.

Upholding the essence of Greek culinary artistry while infusing a modern twist that excites the palate is a focal point of their efforts. Each item on their menu reflects a dedication to culinary excellence. A few of those other specialties include Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries, Shrimp Quesadillas, Philly Burritos, and Homemade Baklava.

The Shrimp Quesadillas are an especially strong standout in the new world of fusion cuisine, combining the taste and sensibilities of Greece and Mexico. It’s bright, tangy, and savory, merging succulent shrimp with sharp feta cheese, aromatic oregano, and lemon, all inside a crispy, golden tortilla. It’s a Mediterranean twist on a traditional Mexican dish.

Each of Music City’s offerings use carefully selected ingredients, bold seasonings, and time-tested recipes designed to combine the heart of the Mediterranean and the warmth of Southern comfort.

For the health-conscious connoisseur, they also have the Crazy Chicken Salad, Falafel Hummus Salad, and more.

For vegan customers, the Vegan Plate provides a symphony of flavors that blends the tastes of falafel, hummus, dolmas, Greek Salad, and grilled pita bread.

As the saying goes, “There’s something for everyone.”

Unlike their brick-and-mortar counterparts, the atmosphere of a food truck is best defined by a fast-paced, casual, and energetic vibe. Customers stand in line before the window, and the cooks inside offer quick conversation while describing their creative culinary efforts. It’s a unique blend of street food culture and community interaction.

And the end result is a spectacular cone, quesadilla, salad, or whatever else you like to take with you.

Or you can just eat right there in the parking lot. Just don’t stand in the way of your fellow customers. After all, one should never stand between a person and their falafel.