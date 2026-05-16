Nashville Sounds Capture Series Against Iowa Cubs with Dramatic Walk-Off Finish

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds claimed the series with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at First Horizon Park. Ethan Murray hit his first career walk-off win and earned his first career win as a pitcher in the process. – The Nashville Sounds claimed the series with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at First Horizon Park. Ethan Murray hit his first career walk-off win and earned his first career win as a pitcher in the process.

Iowa took a 2-0 lead to open the game in the first two innings on a sacrifice fly and an RBI-single from Eric Yang which were allowed by starter Tate Kuehner. The southpaw’s night was done early in the top of the second inning, allowing two runs on two hits and added a strikeout in 1.2 innings of work as Easton McGee replaced Kuehner with two outs in the frame.

McGee ended his night tossing 18 pitches, 11 for strikes in 1.1 innings of work with Drew Rom taking the reins in the top of the fourth inning. Rom tossed two scoreless innings, issued two walks and struck out two I-Cubs batters in the process.

Blake Holub made his second relief appearance this week against the I-Cubs in the top of the sixth inning and stranded a runner after allowing a single into center field. Nashville began the theatrics in the bottom of the sixth inning and started the mount the comeback. Cooper Pratt clubbed the third Triple-A homer of his career with a solo shot to left field and cut the I-Cubs lead to 2-1 heading into the final three innings of the game. Holub wrapped up his night tossing two scoreless innings and finished with three strikeouts, including two in the top of the seventh.

The Sounds threatened with runners in scoring position in the home half as Murray drew a two-out walk ahead of Jeferson Quero, who punched a base hit into right field and advanced Murray to third base, the first time all night Nashville had a runner in scoring position. After Quero stole his third bag of the season, Iowa shut down the threat with a strikeout of Freddy Zamora to head into the eighth. Craig Yoho replaced Holub and began his outing with a 1-2-3 inning.

Nashville tied the game in the bottom of the eighth for the second straight as Jacob Hurtubise, who replaced major league rehabber Akil Baddoo in the sixth, hit a soft single into left field. Pratt earned his second consecutive multi-hit gam with a RBI double into left center and scored Hurtubise to tie the game 2-2. Yoho returned to the mound in the ninth and stranded yet another runner in scoring position to keep things all square. The game headed to extras as Nashville came up empty with three strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.

The I-Cubs regained the lead in the top of the 10th inning with Kevin Alcantara scoring on a Jonathon Long base hit into left field and giving Iowa the 3-2 advantage. Right-hander Junior Fernandez faced just one batter in relief of Yoho and worked a double play ball to prevent any further damage. Zamora answered with a RBI-single of his own, scoring Jordyn Adam to keep Nashville alive.

Murray made his first career appearance on the mound in the top of the 11th inning and despite issuing a walk, stranded two runners in scoring position with the help of Luis Lara’s diving catch in center field. After Eddys Leonard was intentionally walked with one out, Murray ripped an RBI-single into right center and scored Brock Wilken from second base for the 4-3 walk-off win.