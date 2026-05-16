Nashville Sounds Dominate Iowa Cubs 12-1 Before Sellout Crowd at First Horizon Park

Nashville put up a monstrous first inning as Williams, Pratt and Luis Lara drew three consecutive walks to load the bases. Three at-bats later, Jeferson Quero drew the fourth walk of the frame and to get a run in. With the bases loaded still, Leonard crushed his second grand slam of the season, seventh homer overall, to left field and grew the lead to 5-0.

The damage continued in the bottom of the first with Greg Jones getting hit-by-pitch, then Ramón Rodríguez singled into right field which set up Williams to club his fourth homer on the year with a three-run shot to left field and grow the large lead to 8-0.