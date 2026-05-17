Clarksville Obituary: Melissa “Missy” Ann Cassidy

Clarksville, TN – Melissa “Missy” Ann Cassidy, age 59, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026. She was born on March 25th, 1967, in Bowling Green, KY to her loving parents, Buddy and Sue Binkley. Missy lived a life marked by dedication, compassion, and unwavering love for her family.

Missy earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Accounting from Baker College while raising three children, a testament to her determination and commitment to excellence in intellect. Her career as a controller for Stanley Black and Decker gave her a sense of purpose and allowed her to shine professionally while making a meaningful impact through her work. She loved crunching those numbers.

She found joy in the simple pleasures of life and cherished quiet moments reading by the pool and working in her garden. She was a fierce competitor and stickler for the rules on family game nights. Her heart was especially devoted to her dog, Sophie, whose companionship filled her days with unconditional love and joyful energy.

Missy’s legacy is deeply embedded in the lives of those who loved her. She is survived by her father, Buddy Binkley; her brother, Ross Binkley (Tammy); three children, Zachary, Clayton (Roman Rogozin), and Ian Cassidy; and two nephews, Ethan and William Binkley.

Her love was further multiplied in her one and only grandchild, 7-month-old Henry Cassidy, who brought Missy so much joy in her final months. One of the biggest reasons she fought cancer so hard and overcame numerous challenges was because she was determined to meet him.

Missy’s life was one of heartfelt kindness and dedication to those around her. Her warmth and loving nature remained an enduring source of comfort and inspiration.

She was the most wonderful mother and a solid foundation of support and strength for her children, who were the lights of her life. She will always be remembered for her strong spirit and will always be severely missed.

A celebration of life is planned at the Cassidy family home on Saturday, May 30th, 2026, for family and friends.

Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com.