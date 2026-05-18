Oak Grove Racing Announces $17K Pick-4 Carryover for Monday Card

Oak Grove, KY – After the Pick-4 on Oak Grove Trotting Derby Day went unsolved, horseplayers will be treated to a $17,000 carryover and $50,000 guaranteed total pool in Monday’s (May 18th) Pick-4 at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel.

The Pick-4, offered on the final four races of each day’s program, features a $1.00 base wager and a low, player-friendly 15% takeout. The Monday Pick-4 carryover of $17,000 in tandem with the low takeout creates an extraordinary value opportunity for horseplayers at Oak Grove.

Given the carryover, the effective takeout rate on Monday will be significantly reduced, with the Pick-4 presenting a “negative takeout” — and, thus, positive expected value — up to roughly $113,000 in new money wagered.

Free past performance pages and handicapping insight from analyst Ray Cotolo are made available online prior to each card at www.oakgrovegaming.com/racing/handicapping-resources/

First post for Monday’s 13-race harness racing program is 1:10pm CT.

About Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel

Nestled just off Interstate 24 near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line, Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel has quickly become one of the region’s premier entertainment destinations. Located at 777 Winners Way, Oak Grove, Kentucky 42262, the property combines the excitement of live horse racing with a modern gaming floor and upscale accommodations. Its convenient location near Clarksville and Fort Campbell makes it a popular getaway for both locals and travelers seeking a full entertainment experience in one location. More information can be found at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel.

The facility is best known for its live harness racing season, which features competitive racing action, special events, and wagering opportunities throughout the year. Horseplayers are drawn to Oak Grove’s player-friendly betting options, including large guaranteed pools and attractive carryovers that create added excitement on race days. Beyond the racetrack, guests can enjoy a vibrant gaming experience with hundreds of historical racing machines, dining options ranging from casual fare to fine cuisine, and a lively atmosphere that keeps visitors entertained day and night.

In addition to gaming and racing, Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel offers a luxury hotel designed for comfort and convenience. The property regularly hosts concerts, community events, and promotions that make it more than just a gaming venue — it has become a major entertainment hub for southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. With continued growth and investment, Oak Grove continues to strengthen its reputation as a top destination for racing fans, weekend travelers, and entertainment seekers alike.

For more information, visit their website Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel | Oak Grove, KY