Roxy Regional Theatre Announces Summer Theatre Workshops for Local Youth

Clarksville, TN – This July, the Roxy Regional Theatre will host two different five-day youth summer theatre workshops, each divided into two age groups, for young artists in the local area to learn from working professionals in the industry.

As space is limited at our temporary home at 114 Public Square, class sizes will be capped at 15 students — so we strongly recommend registering as soon as possible.

The week of July 13th, classes will focus on acting and creating live sound effects as the students work through the script for “Treasure Island: A Radio Play.” This class is best suited to youth interested in non-musical theatre.

The week of July 20th, classes will focus on acting, singing and dance as the students work through the script for “The Wizard of Oz in 30 Minutes.” This class is best suited to youth interested in musical theatre.

Each program will culminate in a free showcase for family and friends on the final day of each individual week’s workshop.

Registration is $125.00/week and available at the links below or by calling our box office between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday. Students should bring a water bottle (as we do not have a water fountain), wear comfortable clothing they can move in with closed-toe shoes (no crocs or flip-flops), and bring a pencil and a folder/binder for keeping any handouts.

For additional questions, please reach out to us at schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Summer Theatre Program: Treasure Island, A Radio Play (ages 8 to 12)

Summer Theatre Program: Treasure Island, A Radio Play (ages 8 to 12)

Monday, July 13th through Friday, July 17th

Class meets 10:00am to 12:30pm.

Registration deadline is Monday, July 6th, at 5:00pm.

Register

Summer Theatre Program: Treasure Island A Radio Play (ages 13 to 18)

Summer Theatre Program: Treasure Island, A Radio Play (ages 13 to 18)

Monday, July 13th through Friday, July 17th

Class meets 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Registration deadline is Monday, July 6th at 5:00pm

Register

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.