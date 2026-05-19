Clarksville Obituary: Pamela Sue Mobley Moore

Clarksville, TN – Pamela Sue Mobley Moore, age 73 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away Sunday, May 17th, 2026 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00pm Wednesday, May 20th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Stephen Cathey officiating. Burial will follow in McIntosh Cemetery.
The Moore family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of the service on Wednesday afternoon at the funeral home.
Pamela entered this life on February 8th, 1953 in Houston County, TN, daughter to the late Jimmy Mobley and Henrietta Wright Henshaw.
In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Mobley.
Survivors include her loving children, Landon (Emily Bradford) Moore, Lance Moore, Vince (Emily Bishop) Moore, Tori (Kyle Roehl) Johnson; sisters, Cindy (Jim) Van Dyke, and Mary Ann (Robbie) Mitchell. Pamela also leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Jake (Hannah) Moore, Meleia Moore, Kasen Moore, Charlotte Moore, Violet Moore, Cora Moore, Roman Roehl; and great-grandchild, Livie Kay Moore.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brad Mitchell, Ashley Mitchell, Dan Rouse, Jake Moore, Kasen Moore, and Robbie Mitchell.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com