Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre Announces Ticket Now on Sale for Nunsense Musical Comedy

Clarksville, TN – Tickets are now on sale for the musical comedy Nunsense, our final production of Season 43 at the Roxy Regional Theatre!

Seating is limited in our temporary home at 114 Public Square, so don’t delay in making your reservations!

Friday, June 19th at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 20th at 2:00pm

Saturday, June 20th at 7:00pm

Sunday, June 21st at 2:00pm

Thursday, June 25th at 7:00pm

Friday, June 26th at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 27th at 2:00pm

Saturday, June 27th at 7:00pm

Sunday, June 28th at 2:00pm

When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook (Sister Julia, Child of God) has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, the remaining five nuns put on a zany, wholesome, hilarious musical revue to raise money for the burials!

Special thanks to our generous sponsors — Dr. Joseph & Nancye Britton, Stacey Streetman and Gary & Linda Shephard — whose support made this production possible!

Written by Dan Goggin, Nunsense is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, www.concordtheatricals.com.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Please note: The Roxy Regional Theatre is temporarily located down the street at 114 Public Square. Doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. APSU Students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to the Thursday performance. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

Buy TICKETS to Nunsense

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.