Clarksville Obituary: Thomas Lyn Nesbitt

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Thomas Lyn Nesbitt, 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Tuesday, May 26th, 2026, at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Rev. Sean Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service.

Tom was born on November 7th, 1940 in MelRose Park, IL to Thomas and Emma Nesbitt. He passed on May 18th, 2026. Tom proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, where he had been a member since 1969. He also sang in the church choir for many years.

Tom enjoyed hobbies that kept his hands and mind busy. He loved Legos and was a collector of Star Wars sets. In his spare time, he also enjoyed building model cars.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marilyn Nesbitt, children, Michael (Tina) Nesbitt, Jeffery (Sue) Thoreson, Deborah (Chris Cox) Earles, and Cynthia (Bill) Pruitt, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great- grandchildren; brothers, David (Joyce) Nesbitt and Steve (Ellen) Nesbitt, and his beloved pet cat, Annabelle.

Please visit Tom’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.