Clarksville Obituary: Thomas Lyn Nesbitt

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Thomas Lyn Nesbitt, 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Tuesday, May 26th, 2026, at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Rev. Sean Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service.
Tom was born on November 7th, 1940 in MelRose Park, IL to Thomas and Emma Nesbitt. He passed on May 18th, 2026. Tom proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, where he had been a member since 1969. He also sang in the church choir for many years.
Tom enjoyed hobbies that kept his hands and mind busy. He loved Legos and was a collector of Star Wars sets. In his spare time, he also enjoyed building model cars.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marilyn Nesbitt, children, Michael (Tina) Nesbitt, Jeffery (Sue) Thoreson, Deborah (Chris Cox) Earles, and Cynthia (Bill) Pruitt, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great- grandchildren; brothers, David (Joyce) Nesbitt and Steve (Ellen) Nesbitt, and his beloved pet cat, Annabelle.
Please visit Tom’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com