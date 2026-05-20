Montgomery County Celebrates Foster Friendly® Community Designation at Rotary Park Ceremony

Montgomery County, TN – On Monday, May 18th, 2026, Montgomery County officially made a commitment to support children and families in foster care by becoming a Foster Friendly® Community, a designation led by nonprofit Tennessee Kids Belong that recognizes communities working to improve the experiences and outcomes of children in foster care.

The designation was celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Rotary Park’s Wade Bourne Nature Center.

With the support of Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Montgomery has launched a countywide initiative to transform the community into a place where kids in care and those who are embraced are seen, supported, and valued. This dedicated community effort comes at a time when the need for safe, loving foster homes across Tennessee continues to grow.

Montgomery’s Foster Friendly® goals include:

2 foster parent recruitment events, inviting more families to step into fostering

inviting more families to step into fostering 3 Foster Friendly® coalition meetings uniting leaders from all sectors to meet local needs

uniting leaders from all sectors to meet local needs 8 Wrap teams meeting the tangible and intangible needs of local foster families

meeting the tangible and intangible needs of local foster families 12 Foster Friendly® faith communities offering trauma-informed programs and support

offering trauma-informed programs and support 60 Foster Friendly® businesses providing practical support to area foster families

providing practical support to area foster families 85 foster parents receiving free discounts and resources on the Foster Friendly® App

Montgomery County is proud to take this step toward becoming a Foster Friendly® Community because our kids are a priority to our entire community and to me,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. “Every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and valued, and this initiative brings our entire community together to make that a reality. By partnering with local businesses, faith organizations, and families, we are building a stronger network of care that helps foster families succeed and ensures every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

Through groundbreaking initiatives like the I Belong Project™ and the Foster Friendly® Program and App, Tennessee Kids Belong engages businesses, faith communities, nonprofits, and local leaders to make a difference in the lives of children and families impacted by foster care.

“We are incredibly grateful for Mayor Wes Golden and Montgomery County’s decision to embrace the Foster Friendly® vision,” shares Kristin Allender, Executive Director of Tennessee Kids Belong. Together, we’re not just meeting needs—we’re creating communities where foster families can truly thrive.”

Tennessee Kids Belong works to dramatically improve the experience and outcomes for children in foster care. This occurs through innovative programs and community partnerships that recruit and support foster and adoptive families.

Foster Friendly® Communities commit to supporting vulnerable children and families where they live, work, and play. Through the leadership of local officials, communities drive measurable, sustainable change by uniting businesses, faith organizations, and nonprofits to recruit, retain, and support foster families. This coordinated approach allows families to better serve kids in their care and minimize further trauma by creating safe, stable environments for healing and growth.

The innovative Foster Friendly® Program and App equip and engage area businesses, faith communities, and nonprofits to wrap around kinship and foster parents with discounts, resources, and more. The exclusive offers and services found on the app address tangible and intangible needs from meals to lawn care – alleviating financial pressures and feelings of isolation, allowing families to keep their homes open longer and best serve those placed in their care.