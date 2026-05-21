Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 21st – 18th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County should prepare for an unsettled stretch of weather heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected from Thursday through Monday.

While there will be occasional breaks in the rain and some warmer temperatures approaching the low 80s, forecasters say thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours at times, especially Friday and throughout the holiday weekend.

Conditions during the day on Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, with scattered showers possible through the morning before thunderstorms begin to develop in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb near 77 degrees with light north winds around 5 mph. Rain chances will sit around 40 percent, so outdoor plans may still be possible between passing showers.

Cloudy skies will continue Thursday night as rain coverage increases across the region. Showers are expected to become more widespread after midnight, with thunderstorms possible toward the early morning hours on Friday. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 63 degrees with light northeast winds. Rainfall totals could range between a tenth and a quarter inch, though locally higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Wet weather intensifies on Friday as widespread showers and thunderstorms move into Clarksville and surrounding communities. Storm activity is expected through much of the day, with temperatures reaching near 77 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph could gust up to 20 mph at times. Forecasters place rain chances at 90 percent, making Friday the wettest day in the extended forecast.

Storms are likely to continue Friday night with additional showers and thunderstorms lingering across the area. Temperatures will remain mild overnight with lows around 65 degrees and south-southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph. Rain chances remain high at 90 percent.

A more mixed weather pattern arrives Saturday as partly sunny skies return between scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon highs are expected to reach near 82 degrees with light southwest winds around 5 mph. Rain chances decrease slightly to 50 percent, allowing for occasional dry periods during the day.

Late Saturday night could bring patchy fog development after 1:00am along with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will remain partly cloudy with overnight lows dipping to around 64 degrees under calm winds. Rain chances lower to 30 percent.

Another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms is expected Sunday as moisture continues to stream into Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will rise near 82 degrees with light south winds developing during the afternoon. Rain chances increase again to 80 percent, and periods of heavy rainfall may occur.

Stormy conditions are forecast to continue Sunday night with showers and thunderstorms remaining likely across Clarksville-Montgomery County. Calm winds and humid conditions will keep overnight temperatures around 65 degrees while rain chances stay elevated at 80 percent.

Memorial Day itself looks wet across the region, with showers and thunderstorms expected throughout much of the holiday. High temperatures will top out near 80 degrees. Residents planning ceremonies, cookouts, or outdoor travel should monitor the forecast closely as rain chances remain at 80 percent.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday night as the unsettled weather pattern continues into the start of next week. Mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows around 66 degrees are expected, with rain chances dropping slightly to 60 percent.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather aware throughout the holiday weekend, especially during periods of thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Travelers and those attending outdoor Memorial Day events should keep alternate indoor plans in mind and continue monitoring updated forecasts as conditions develop across Clarksville-Montgomery County.