Clarksville Obituary: Bruce Laverne Srigley

Clarksville, TN – Bruce Laverne Srigley, age 94, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on May 20th, 2026.
He was born on March 15th, 1932, in Gorrie, Ontario Canada to Melvin and Bertha Srigley. He enjoyed traveling in his RV and restoring antiques cars and tractors. Bruce was an ordained minister for over 50 years.
Bruce loved the Lord with all his heart, soul, and strength. His faith guided the way he lived every moment of his life. Over the years, he never stopped studying and memorizing God’s Word and could recite scripture for hours, chapter by chapter. We rejoice in knowing he was welcomed into eternity with the words. “Well Done, good and faithful servant!” – Matthew 25:21.
In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Srigley; daughters, Dawn, Laura, Marilee, and Mary; sister, Joy, brothers, Harold and Orlan, and great- granddaughter, Sabin. Bruce is survived by his wife, Myrna Srigley; sons, Curtis and Frank, sister, Ruby; 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and 3 great- great grandchildren.
Please visit Bruce’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com