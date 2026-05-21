Clarksville Obituary: Bruce Laverne Srigley

Clarksville, TN – Bruce Laverne Srigley, age 94, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on May 20th, 2026.

He was born on March 15th, 1932, in Gorrie, Ontario Canada to Melvin and Bertha Srigley. He enjoyed traveling in his RV and restoring antiques cars and tractors. Bruce was an ordained minister for over 50 years.

Bruce loved the Lord with all his heart, soul, and strength. His faith guided the way he lived every moment of his life. Over the years, he never stopped studying and memorizing God’s Word and could recite scripture for hours, chapter by chapter. We rejoice in knowing he was welcomed into eternity with the words. “Well Done, good and faithful servant!” – Matthew 25:21.

In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Srigley; daughters, Dawn, Laura, Marilee, and Mary; sister, Joy, brothers, Harold and Orlan, and great- granddaughter, Sabin. Bruce is survived by his wife, Myrna Srigley; sons, Curtis and Frank, sister, Ruby; 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and 3 great- great grandchildren.

Please visit Bruce’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.