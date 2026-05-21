Clarksville Obituary: Shelby Jean Woodall

Clarksville, TN – Shelby Jean Woodall, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, May 17th, 2026 at her residence.

Jean was born in Clarksville, TN on June 13th, 1941 to the late Norman Slate and Mary Moore. June is also predeceased by her husband Floyd Woodall; daughter, Karen Woodall; brothers, Dwight and Robert Slate; and sister, Margaret Heer.

Jean is survived by her sons, Rex (Dana) Woodall and Mike (Theresa) Woodall; daughter, Kimberly (Rich) Byers; sisters, Norma Webber, Grace Lanson, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Jean was the heart and soul of her family and will be deeply missed. Jean was also a lifetime member of Hilldale Baptist Church.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 22nd, 2026 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, May 22nd, 2026 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be mad and viewed at ww.nealtarpleyparchman.com