Clarksville Obituary: Marianne Wood

Clarksville, TN – Marianne Wood, 76, passed away on May 12th, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Luz Maria Cruz on February 12th, 1950 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico to Marcelina Beltran and Fermin Cruz. Affectionally known as Lua, Marianne was the middle child and was raised by her father alongside her sisters, Lina, Gloria “Sissy” and Geri in California.
Marianne loved her country. She was a proud veteran of the US Army where she met her husband Francis “Frank” Wood. They lived a wonderful life around the world, from their beginnings in Germany, to the Fort Ord Army base in California, to Panama, and settled in Clarksville, TN.
Marianne was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and grand aunt to a clan of nieces and nephews. To those that knew her beneath that tough shell, knew a fierce love from a woman who would do anything for them. She was small but mighty, a true momma bear to those she loved, and didn’t back down from anything.
Marianne is preceded in death by her first husband Sean White, a US Army veteran, brother Miguel, parents, and grandson Matteo. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Frank, daughter, Tracy, son, Clinton, grandsons Kevin Jr and Eric, great-grandchildren Madison, Melody, Major, and Layla. She also leaves behind her sisters Lina, Sissy, Tree and Geri, extended siblings Delfin, Anita, and Carmen, her pups Stormy and Harley, that clan of nieces and nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.
Que Dios te bendiga.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com