Clarksville Obituary: Marianne Wood

Clarksville, TN – Marianne Wood, 76, passed away on May 12th, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Luz Maria Cruz on February 12th, 1950 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico to Marcelina Beltran and Fermin Cruz. Affectionally known as Lua, Marianne was the middle child and was raised by her father alongside her sisters, Lina, Gloria “Sissy” and Geri in California.

Marianne loved her country. She was a proud veteran of the US Army where she met her husband Francis “Frank” Wood. They lived a wonderful life around the world, from their beginnings in Germany, to the Fort Ord Army base in California, to Panama, and settled in Clarksville, TN.

Marianne was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and grand aunt to a clan of nieces and nephews. To those that knew her beneath that tough shell, knew a fierce love from a woman who would do anything for them. She was small but mighty, a true momma bear to those she loved, and didn’t back down from anything.

Marianne is preceded in death by her first husband Sean White, a US Army veteran, brother Miguel, parents, and grandson Matteo. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Frank, daughter, Tracy, son, Clinton, grandsons Kevin Jr and Eric, great-grandchildren Madison, Melody, Major, and Layla. She also leaves behind her sisters Lina, Sissy, Tree and Geri, extended siblings Delfin, Anita, and Carmen, her pups Stormy and Harley, that clan of nieces and nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

Que Dios te bendiga.