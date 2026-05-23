Clarksville Obituary: Bobiette Florence Black

Clarksville, TN – Bobiette Florence Black, age 83 of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, May 20th, 2026 at Spring Meadows. Bobiette was born April 12th, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Kenneth Edward Miller and Erna Elanor Scholle. She was a bus Driver for Santa Rosa County.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her grandson whom she thought the world of, Calin Kimmons and his wife Riley. She also leaves a sister Pamela Michels.
She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege to know her.
About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than 30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!
We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.
We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.
For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com