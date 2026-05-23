Clarksville Obituary: Bobiette Florence Black

Clarksville, TN – Bobiette Florence Black, age 83 of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, May 20th, 2026 at Spring Meadows. Bobiette was born April 12th, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Kenneth Edward Miller and Erna Elanor Scholle. She was a bus Driver for Santa Rosa County.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her grandson whom she thought the world of, Calin Kimmons and his wife Riley. She also leaves a sister Pamela Michels.

She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege to know her.