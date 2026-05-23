Clarksville Obituary: Geraldine Lois Parroccini

Clarksville, TN – Geraldine Lois (Daley) Parroccini, 95, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Pittsburgh PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis John Parroccini in 2008 and her brother, Raymond Daley in 1986.

Gerry, as she was known to her friends, enjoyed reading, political discourse, animals and taking care of her home and family. She possessed a sharp wit and could always be counted on to bring a smile to her friends.

She is survived by her two children, John R. and wife, Shirley Parroccini of Pittsburgh PA and Jaye Frances and husband, Steve Johnson of Clarksville, TN.

While they were spread throughout the country, Gerry was most proud of her 5 grandchildren, Andrew John Parroccini, Emily Jaye Jeziorski, Kimberleigh Elizabeth Haslett, Owen Francis Johnson and Lilian Louise Johnson. In addition, she loved her 3 great grandchildren, Susannah Frances Parroccini, Wyatt Mark Haslett and Rosemary Maureen Haslett and 3 nieces and nephews, Richard, Carol and Mark Cardoni.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jefferson Memorial Cemetery 401 Curry Hollow Rd, Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local animal rescue center or humane society.