From Guitar to Piano: How Michael Davidson Became a Key Player in Clarksville’s Music Scene

Clarksville, TN – What is it like to be an entire music scene’s secret weapon? Let’s ask Michael Davidson.

I met Michael when my son, Kyle, did a story in the second issue of ‘Ville about Michael’s then band, Animarium. Later, we did a piece about another band he started called Cryin’ Mary. While Michael played guitar in both of those bands, it was his switch to piano that seemed to thrust him to being an MVP of Clarksville-based bands.

Some of my all-time favorite music has come from groups he’s tickled the ivories for. Still Moves, American Floyd, and Cody Parson and the Heavy Change! I feel like every time I go to a show, he’s in one of the bands lol!

How all that happened is kind of amazing. Michael had been playing guitar in Sadie Fine’s rock band, and around that time, he was playing quite a bit of piano on his own. He’d taken piano lessons as a little kid but hadn’t played the keys in a long time. He and Sadie played a set with her singing and him on piano at Clarksville’s Tour De Ville. It caught the ear of that event’s creator, Cody Parson, who’d been looking for someone to play keyboard in the Heavy Change.

Michael jumped right in. He decided that since he knew so many guitarists, really good ones, he’d try piano for a while. He hasn’t looked back.

Isaac Frost and Lucian Green were looking to add something to the Still Moves lineup for Possumstock ’24. Michael joined them on stage with just a few days to prepare. He’s been with both bands ever since…all while attending MTSU!

When the Pink Floyd tribute, American Floyd, was changing members after one of the members passed, Davidson was recruited by Frost and Greene as keyboard maestro along with his Animarium bandmate, Grant Randolph. Pretty cool since the two used to cover Pink Floyd in their old band.

One little surprise fact about Michael is that he played a few shows with Haven Madison, who is his cousin! This was shortly before she rocketed to fame on American Idol. There is something so cool about talking to someone who is so young but has so many influences that you wouldn’t expect from a 23-year-old.

His dad introduced him to the classics; Led Zeppelin, Van Halen. AND we have this in common: our first concert was Kiss. But at this point in life, he’s been enchanted by music in other directions. Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock, and Wilson Pickett. Steely Dan is a big favorite. But the Allman Brothers have been nearly an obsession. Duane a major hero on the guitar and Gregg of the piano.

His friend Ford Cooper brought the Allman’s into Michael’s world. You never forget those people who put cool music in front of you.

But the influence I found the most fascinating is Vince Geraldi. Mike and his brother grew up listening to the man who brought the vibe to the Peanuts gang.

I think we can agree, Michael Davidson is living the dream. And why not? Music is this kid’s life. He’s always learning new music, writing songs, and working on his vocals. While we talked about his life in music, there is no denying he lights up while speaking on the subject of any music, and I knew I was talking to a future musical hero.

James Cargill – ‘Ville A Rock and Roll Magazine