Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 24th-28th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County should prepare for a wet and unsettled stretch of weather as showers and thunderstorms are expected nearly every day through Thursday.

Warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will combine with abundant moisture to create repeated chances for rain, periods of fog, and scattered thunderstorms throughout the Memorial Day holiday week. While severe weather is not currently expected, locally heavy rainfall and lightning could impact outdoor plans and holiday travel across Middle Tennessee.

Conditions on Sunday will start with patchy morning fog before clouds thicken across the area. By the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, especially after 3:00pm. Temperatures will climb to around 81 degrees with light south-southwest winds around 5 mph. Rain chances increase to 60 percent by late afternoon, and some thunderstorms could produce heavier downpours.

During Sunday night, isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible as areas of fog redevelop after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with calm winds and temperatures falling to around 64 degrees. Rain chances remain at 50 percent, with localized heavier rainfall possible in stronger storms.

For Memorial Day, outdoor events and cookouts may face interruptions from widespread showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the day. Morning fog is expected before 9:00am, followed by cloudy skies and increasing rain coverage during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will reach near 79 degrees with light southeast winds around 5 mph. Rain chances rise to 80 percent as a more active weather pattern settles over the region.

Heading into Monday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through much of the evening and overnight hours. Storm activity may briefly lessen before midnight before another round of rain moves in after 1:00am. Overnight lows will dip to around 66 degrees with light easterly winds becoming calm. Rain chances remain elevated at 80 percent.

Rainy conditions will persist Tuesday as another round of showers and thunderstorms develops across Clarksville and Montgomery County. Thunderstorm activity is expected to increase after 10:00am with highs reaching near 81 degrees. South winds around 5 mph will keep conditions warm and humid, while rain chances climb to 90 percent, making Tuesday one of the wettest days of the week.

Into Tuesday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, although coverage is expected to become more isolated overnight. Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures around 66 degrees will remain in place with light south winds. Rain chances decrease slightly to 40 percent.

By Wednesday, partly sunny skies may briefly return before additional showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm to near 82 degrees with southwest winds around 5 mph. Storm chances increase again after 1:00pm, with rain probabilities reaching 70 percent by late day.

The weather pattern remains active on Wednesday night with lingering showers and thunderstorms possible before 1:00am. Mostly cloudy skies and calm overnight conditions will continue with lows around 67 degrees. Rain chances fall to 30 percent overnight.

Another round of unsettled weather arrives on Thursday as scattered showers and thunderstorms redevelop during the afternoon. Partly sunny skies early in the day will give way to increasing clouds and storm activity later in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb to around 84 degrees, making Thursday the warmest day of the forecast period. Rain chances once again rise to 70 percent.

Storms are expected to continue into Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms likely across the area under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will settle near 66 degrees with rain chances holding at 60 percent.

Forecasters encourage residents to monitor updated forecasts throughout the week, especially during the Memorial Day holiday period when outdoor activities and travel plans may be affected by changing weather conditions. Drivers should use caution during periods of heavy rain and fog, and remember that thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning even when severe weather is not occurring.