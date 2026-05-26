Clarksville Obituary: Debbie Lynn Jacobs

Clarksville, TN – Debbie Lynn Jacobs, a cherished wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on May 25th, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Born on July 16th, 1969, in Montgomery County, Debbie’s life was marked by dedication to her family, faith, and career.

A proud graduate of Northwest High School, Debbie furthered her education by earning a Bachelor’s degree from Regent University. Her commitment to personal growth and professional excellence was evident throughout her life. She applied this dedication in her work as an Office Manager, serving with distinction at Belew Rentals and, more recently, for Bill Mace Homes.

Debbie’s heart was deeply rooted in her family and faith. She was devoted to her husband, Wayne Jacobs, with whom she built a loving life. She was a proud mother to her sons Timmy, Jonathan, and Kendrick Jacobs. Though she experienced the profound sorrow of losing her daughter Melinda Martin, her love for her children and grandson, Joshua Jacobs, remained steadfast.

She also cherished the close bonds she shared with her sisters, Amy Mitchell (husband, Lonny) and Melanie Grier. Debbie’s father, Allen Skaggs, who survives her, along with her husband and other family members, carry her legacy forward with love and remembrance.

Faith was central to Debbie’s life; she was a beloved member of the church family at Mosaic Church and held a deep love for her Lord Jesus. Her spiritual devotion and kindness touched the lives of many within her community.

Though she mourned the passing of her daughter, Melinda Martin and her mother, Linda Bell Skaggs, Debbie’s spirit remained a source of strength and comfort to those around her. Her life spoke of resilience, love, and unwavering faith.

Debbie’s family will receive friends at Mosaic Church, 1020 Garrettsburg Road, Clarksville, TN 37042 on Saturday, May 30th, 2026, beginning at 11:00am until the start of her Celebration of Life service at 12:30pm. Pastor Tommy Vallejos will officiate. Following the services, she will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers are Timmy Jacobs, Jonathan Jacobs, Kendrick Jacobs, Lonny Mitchell, and Kenny Mitchell. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a contribution in Debbie’s memory to Mosaic Church by visiting www.mymosaic.ch/give/. Condolences may be made to her family by visiting her tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Debbie Lynn Jacobs will be remembered with great respect and affection by all who knew her. Her contributions to her family, her workplace, and her church leave an enduring imprint. She lived a life of meaningful purpose, grounded in the love she shared and the faith she embraced. Her memory will continue to inspire and guide her loved ones in the years to come.