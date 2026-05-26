Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 26th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 26th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Wrecker is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come play with him out in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Dejay is a young male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Come visit with him in the yard.

Allie is an adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She would love to go on adventures and have a large yard to run and play in with her people.

Princess is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. Come take her out in the yard and see what a great addition she will be to your family.

Nyla is a young female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Twinkle is a young female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home the same day. Twinkle can be found in the Cat Room.

Stitches is a young female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Sissy is an adult female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a sweet, affectionate girl who likes her own space and a calm, tranquil home. She’s unknown around children but can coexist with dogs and cats with slow introductions.

Sissy loves laying in a sunny spot or curling up next to you. Sweet girl looking for her forever home.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Dottie is a young (1-2 year old) female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is fine with cats and might be fine with a very calm cat savvy dog. She has the sweetest, most easy going personality and will be a delightful companion. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is a 5 year old female mixed breed. This sweet girl was found abandoned and pregnant up at LBL. People were not very kind to her and it does take a minute for her to trust. Fully vetted and keeps her kennel very clean.

Autumn has a bleeding disorder which prevents her from being spayed but otherwise she is very happy and healthy. She is a busy girl, very energetic at times and would thrive with a strong owner who will make working with her a top priority. She is very smart and would benefit from a good loving home.

If you would love to add her to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He is currently working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love.

He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Kane is an adult male (approx.6-7 year old) Pit Bull Terrier. Kane is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has been around other dogs and children of various energy levels and does great. He is a big boy and would love a fenced yard for zoomies and playing. Very much a sweetheart. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Razin is a young female Husky mix with stunning blue eyes. She is fully vetted with age appropriate shots and will be spayed when age appropriate. She is crate trained and is fine with children and other dogs. She is currently in puppy class and if adopted before she finishes her adopter can finish the classes with her at no cost to you.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Liberty is a 4 year old female Tuxedo cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Liberty is past the kitty chaos but still has energy and loves to play with her feather wand and laser pointer. She is also a fan of cat trees too. Liberty does need time to adjust to her new home and does need to be on Hills prescription Diet urinary care food or a wet food diet to help insure no bladder stones. She is a very laid back girl and prefers to be your one and only pet.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Ozzy is a male mixed breed with special needs. He is fully vetted and neutered and does need a home with no children please. Ozzy is blind but he does navigate beautifully once he settles into his new environment. He has been around other dogs and does fine. Cats are very curious to him though. He will need a loving, patient, calm environment and you will be rewarded with a wonderful companion.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/ozzy or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Sugar is an adult female French Bulldog. She is vetted, crate trained and not spayed yet. She is an absolute snuggle bug and does enjoy playing with children and other dogs. She is very smart and loves her people. As with a lot of Frenchies, this breed is prone to allergies so Sugar will need monthly visits to the vet for injections and probably medicated baths upon occasion.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a 2 year old male labrador retriever. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other calm, non dominant/non aggressive dogs and good with kids but still has a lot of puppy energy so he would need to be carefully supervised around toddlers. No cats please. He has had basic training and is just a delight to be around.

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Storm will be perfect for a one owner person who can devote plenty of time to him or at least a very active family committed to including him in all hiking, jogging, swimming activities. Let’s be honest here, he is definitely NOT a “leave alone in the backyard” type of guy. He bonds well with his people and must be part of the family. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/ docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Broady is a 4 year old male Akita. Fully vetted, neutered and house/kennel trained. This stunning boy is good with children and other dogs. Broady’s coat was inadvertently shaved instead of just a de-shedding but it is growing back and will be absolutely gorgeous. Akitas do need more frequent grooming just due to their coats.

Please do some breed research before applying. He will make a fantastic addition to a lucky family and he is a big boy, weighing in at 64 pounds. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Burr is a handsome adult male Domestic medium hair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Burr has his own boundaries and prefers to be the only pet in the home. He is looking for a calm home where he can just do his thing. He is affectionate on his terms and will be a great companion.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on Facebook, Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com