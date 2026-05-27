Historic Collinsville Civil War Days to Feature Reenactors, Living History, and Demonstrations in June

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County has announced a series of special events, June 12th-14th, 2026. “Civil War Days” will feature the sights, sounds, and stories of the Civil War era, with military reenactors bringing history to life.

Set against the backdrop of the historic settlement, a meticulously preserved slice of 19th-century life, this annual event transports visitors to one of the most transformative periods in American history. Witness history come alive as reenactors portray soldiers, civilians, and historical figures, offering an authentic glimpse into the lives of those who lived through the conflict.

The museum’s grounds, rich in historical significance, provide the perfect setting to honor the stories and sacrifices of the past. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, educator, or simply curious, this event promises a memorable journey into America’s military heritage.

Special Activities:

Battle Reenactments (Saturday & Sunday): Experience the thunder of cannon fire and the drama of authentic Civil War battles as reenactors bring the battlefield to life.

Hayride Lantern Tour (Friday Evening): Step into the past with an intimate, atmospheric lantern-lit tour of the Historic Collinsville grounds.

Living History Demonstrations: Explore period encampments and interact with reenactors showcasing everyday life during the Civil War.

Sutlers will be on-site selling items as well as food and drinks.

Tentative Schedule:

Friday, June 12th- Gates open at 8:00pm.

8:30pm – 10:00pm: Outdoor Lantern Tour ($5.00 Ages 3-12 / $10.00 Ages 13 & UP)

Saturday, June 13th – Open 9:00am to 4:00pm ($10.00 Ages 3-12 / $15.00 Ages 13 & UP)

9:00am-4:00pm: Tour Historic Collinsville & Visit Camps- See a 19th Century Settlement, Drills, and Reenactors

2:00pm: Battle Reenactment

Sunday, June 14th – Open 9:00am to 4:00pm ($10.00 Ages 3-12 / $15.00 Ages 13 & UP)

9:00am-4:00pm: Tour Historic Collinsville & Visit Camps- See a 19th Century Settlement, Drills, and Reenactors

1:00pm: Battle Reenactment (one hour earlier than Saturday’s battle)

Historic Collinsville will be open for regular admission during the day on Friday, June 13th, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The Civil War Days special event starts Friday evening. All special activities and schedule are subject to change without notice.

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the 1800s with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases 19th Century pioneer life with authentically furnished buildings. See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco barn, blacksmith shop, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. An 1830’s visitor center greets guests upon arrival.

Historic Collinsville’s 2026 season runs April 11th through October 24th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Last admission at 3:00pm. Closed on Mother’s Day (May 10th), Juneteenth (June 19th), Father’s Day (June 21), 250th Birthday Celebration (July 3rd) and Independence Day (July 4th). Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1 discount with a valid ID or free regularly priced admission between May 16th – September 7th, 2026 as part of the Blue Star Museum program. Special event admission varies.

The property is open on other days and times for scheduled tours for groups of ten or more. The property is open on other days and times for scheduled tours for groups of ten or more.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life in the 1800s. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War. Regular admission includes a tour of the Weakley House Museum.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.