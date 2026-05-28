Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Terminal Road Water Outage for Fire Hydrant Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Terminal Road on Thursday, June 4th, 2026, at 11:00am for fire hydrant installation. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.
The southbound lane of Terminal Road will be closed. Traffic will shift to the center lane during work. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.
The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the fire hydrant installation, restoring water service, and reopening the lane by approximately 6:00am Friday, June 5th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com