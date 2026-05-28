Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Terminal Road Water Outage for Fire Hydrant Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Terminal Road on Thursday, June 4th, 2026, at 11:00am for fire hydrant installation. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The southbound lane of Terminal Road will be closed. Traffic will shift to the center lane during work. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the fire hydrant installation, restoring water service, and reopening the lane by approximately 6:00am Friday, June 5th.