Clarksville Obituary: George Douglas Kline

Clarksville, TN – George Douglas Kline, 83 of Clarksville passed away peacefully on May 21st, 2026. Born on March 25th, 1943, in Iowa City Jawa. George lived a defined life. by service, devotion to family & friends, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple joys.

He proudly served his country in the USAF, rising to the ranks of Master Sergeant. Following his military retirement, he continued his service through a Second Career in Civil service until his final retirement. In total George had over 50 years of service in the government of the United States of America.

George enjoyed riding motorcycles, drinking beer and fishing with his mother-in-law Helen Mitchell. George was the beloved husband of Minnie Mitchell Kline. Together they built a life of friendship, love and joy.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie Mitchell Kline; daughter, Cindy (Rick) Schneider Kline; and several grand Children, and great grandchildren.

George was proceeded in death by his mother, Eunice Kline Myers; father, George Kline; sister, Sondra Schnoebelen; and his son, Timothy Allen Kline.

George will be laid to rest in Lone tree Iowa alongside his mother, sister and son.

He was loved by many and will be missed greatly.