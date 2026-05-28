Roxy Regional Theatre Hiring Part-Time Box Office Assistant and Bartender

Clarksville, TN – Are you passionate about theatre and great customer service? We’re currently looking for part-time help at the Roxy Regional Theatre!

Box Office Assistant (part-time): Duties include operating the box office during performances, completing transactions for ticket sales, and ensuring patrons receive their will-call tickets before the show begins.

Bartender (part-time): Duties include operating the bar and selling concessions during performances, checking IDs when necessary, completing transactions, and ensuring patrons receive their orders before and during the performance. TABC Server Permit is required.

If you’re interested in either of these positions, please email your resume and cover letter to careers@roxyregionaltheatre.org. Any questions can also be sent to this email address.