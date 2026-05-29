Austin Peay State University Students Apply STEM Education in Hands-On TDEC Internship Opportunities

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students Tanner Sigears and Jenna Dillehay are spending the summer with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), applying what they have learned from the APSU College of STEM to environmental and public service internships.

Sigears, a senior earth and environmental sciences major, will work with TDEC’s Division of Radiological Health in Nashville, assisting with inspections and safety evaluations of equipment like X-ray and MRI machines while learning about environmental testing and public health safety.

Dillehay, a junior earth and environmental sciences major, will serve as a seasonal interpretive ranger at a Tennessee state park, leading environmental education programs, helping with park maintenance and engaging with visitors.

Tanner Sigears: Building a Geologist’s Toolbox

Sigears, who has a geology concentration, learned about TDEC during an Earth Day panel hosted by Community Engagement & Sustainability. He later pursued the opportunity after conversations with faculty and TDEC representatives.

“I didn’t even think I had a shot at it,” he said. “I wanted to do it and now I get to.”

Throughout his studies, Sigears developed a strong interest in geology, mineral resources and environmental processes. He said the internship offers an opportunity to expand his knowledge of radiological sciences, environmental testing and government agency operations while preparing for future graduate studies.

“A good geologist is a well-rounded geologist,” Sigears said. “Building my toolbox. That is a great thing.”

Sigears credited Austin Peay State University’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences for shaping his academic path through faculty mentorship, research opportunities and hands-on learning experiences. During his time at Austin Peay, he participated in multiple research projects, including studying meteorites, analyzing sinkhole distribution in Montgomery County and conducting international research in the Czech Republic through a National Science Foundation-supported program.

Jenna Dillehay: Finding a Home in the Field

Dillehay, who is concentrating in geography, said the ranger position appealed to her because it pairs her environmental science background with outdoor work and public interaction.

“It’s a good way to get a feel for that kind of work and see if I want to go further into that,” she said. “Anything to do with nature is something I enjoy.”

After starting at Austin Peay State University as an undecided student, Dillehay discovered the earth and environmental sciences program through connections she made in the university’s marching band. After taking courses in physical geography and oceanography, she found a passion for the field and a supportive academic community.

“I found a home in this department,” she said. “The professors are encouraging, and the classes themselves are really interesting.”

Dillehay encouraged younger students interested in environmental sciences to take advantage of networking opportunities and departmental resources.

“Pay attention to internship and job opportunity emails,” she said. “The department does a really good job helping students connect with opportunities and professionals in the field.”

Sigears and Dillehay’s internships reflect Austin Peay State University’s emphasis on experiential learning and career preparation across disciplines. Within the College of STEM, students often use these opportunities to explore fields such as environmental science, conservation and public service.