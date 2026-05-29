Clarksville Obituary: Paul Edward Allen

Clarksville, TN – Paul Edward Allen, age 91,of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, May 27th, 2026.

Paul was born on March 8th, 1935 in Clarksville, TN to the late Charles Stanton Allen and Annie May Blankenship. Paul was also predeceased by his wife, love of his life and best friend, Elizabeth Audrey Allen and his brother, Earl Allen.

Paul is survived by his three sons; three daughters; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

A celebration of life in Paul’s honor will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Ken Massey and Daniel Purviance officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, June 1st, 2026 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the funeral home and again on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026 from 10:00am until the hour of service. Burial will follow directly after the service at Riverview Cemetery, Clarksville, TN.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com