Clarksville Gas Department Launches System Wide Safety Inspection Program for Natural Gas Customers June 1st

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas Department will begin natural gas atmospheric corrosion inspections on June 1st, 2026, and continue over the next several months in service area neighborhoods and businesses!

What this means for natural gas customers is that they will see Clarksville gas technicians performing inspections on and around gas meters located in yards and at businesses during weekdays from 6:00am until 2:30pm. Gas service is not expected to be interrupted, but if technicians identify a problem, they will contact the customer right away to perform any necessary repairs.

Technicians are identifiable by their clearly marked uniforms, high visibility vests and official City of Clarksville employee identification badge. But if you are unsure, please call the gas department office at 931.645.7422 to confirm if a technician is working in your neighborhood or for any questions about the inspection work.

The inspections are a preventative maintenance measure where technicians visually check and inspect city-owned natural gas meters and apparatus for any signs of deterioration, corrosion or defects and create work order reports for follow-up maintenance or repair work if needed.

The inspection area begins in the Hilldale area from the Madison Street and Crossland Avenue intersection eastward along Madison Street corridor, north to the Swan Lake Village area, east along areas of Rossview Road across Interstate 24 and east along Highway 41-A from Clarksville to Cheatham and Robertson counties. The full inspection area is expected to finish by mid to late October.

The Clarksville Gas Department works diligently according to stringent federal and state regulations to ensure a safe and reliable natural gas system for its customers.