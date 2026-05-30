Clarksville Obituary: Frank Arthur Mireles, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Frank Arthur Mireles, Jr., age 74, passed away on May 9th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Born on October 12th, 1951, in Austria, Frank grew up as an Army brat, moving frequently and living all over the map before spending the majority of his life making memories in California and Colorado. He has lived in Tennessee for the last seven years.
Frank proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1971 to 1975, stationed aboard the destroyer USS Hollister. Following his military service, he spent most of his life working as a mechanic. He loved to joke around, bring a smile to people’s faces, and never took life too seriously. When he wasn’t keeping busy, he could almost always be found cheering on his favorite teams (especially the Chicago Cubs), whether he was watching NASCAR, football, or baseball.
Frank loved to cook. He was a fantastic chef who expressed his affection through food—and a healthy dose of good-natured supervision. Family and friends will fondly remember how Frank would walk into your house, head straight for the kitchen, and instinctively stir whatever you happen to have cooking on the stove. His warmth, his cooking, and his laughter will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Christina Mireles and Frank Mireles, Sr.; his first wife, Pamala Mireles; and his recent wife, Esther Hampton.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Kasi Mireles Taylor; his son-in-law, Chuck Taylor; his sister, Jane Balon; his brother-in-law, Paul Balon; his nephew, Dan Balon; his great-nephew, Maddox Balon, and his loyal canine companion, Pepper.
The family held a private memorial service over Memorial Day weekend to honor Frank’s life and legacy.
Please visit Frank’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
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