Clarksville Obituary: Hubert Lee Griffy

Clarksville, TN – Hubert Lee Griffy, 91 of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on May 29th, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.
Hubert’s funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 5th, 2026, at Hilldale Church of Christ with Brother Steve Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, June 4th, 2026, and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at Hilldale Church of Christ.
Hubert was born in Montgomery County, Tennessee, on March 14th, 1935, as the only child of the late Hubert and Virginia Wooten Griffy. He was a faithful member of Hilldale Church of Christ. Hubert retired from Bell South-AT&T after 39 years as a technician.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sieglinde Moser Griffy; sons Joe (Doris) Griffy, Kent (Linda) Griffy, Steve (Loretta) Griffy; and daughter, Karen (Terry) Blick; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilldale Church of Christ.
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Hubert Lee Griffy.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com