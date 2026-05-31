Roads That Bring Us Home: Love Heals, and it’s on the Menu at Café at Thistle Farms

Written by Chris Lancia

Clarksville, TN – Just an hour from Clarksville sits a West Nashville restaurant that offers more than just a meal.

As we pulled into the parking lot of the Café at Thistle Farms, a mural on the wall greeted us with a simple but powerful message: love heals.

It’s a theme that carries through the moment you step inside. You feel it in the warmth of the room, the way the staff welcomes you, and even in the food itself. That’s right. You can taste it.

“When you come here, you’re tasting love,” said Donna Dozier, the café’s kitchen prep manager. “When we prep food, we make it dance. We bring the flavors together. The food we make is going inside your body, and we want you to taste the difference because of the love we pour into it.”

The Café at Thistle Farms is more than a place to eat. It’s a place with a mission: to heal, empower, and employ women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.

Thistle Farms is a national nonprofit based in Nashville, known for its two-year residential program that supports women as they rebuild their lives. The café is an extension of that mission, creating a space where guests can fill their bellies while nourishing their souls.

It also makes for a perfect winter day trip. A place to trade biting cold for a warmth that wraps you up and welcomes you like an old friend.

“We want people to feel at home when they come here,” said executive chef Eric Owings. “To feel warmth through our service and our food. The staff here loves each other, there’s a mission rooted in love, and people can taste that and feel that whether they’re here for a full meal or just a cup of coffee.”

And we saw that love everywhere. In the high-five shared with a cashier after she told a regular customer she had been sober for 22 months. In the hugs exchanged between staff members and guests.

And yes, in the food.

Eight years ago, Dozier and Owings began refining a pot pie that has since become a signature dish, one people happily drive from places like Clarksville to enjoy.

“It’s got meaning for us,” Owings said. “We’ve learned how to put the pastry lining into the pan just right, so we maintain quality while making each one unique.”

The pot pie arrives with a golden, flaky crust that yields easily to a fork, releasing steam and the comforting aroma of fresh chicken and vegetables. Each bite delivers the perfect balance of crust, filling, and gravy. By the end, I found myself tearing off the last bits of crust by hand, determined not to leave a crumb behind.

I paired it with the pasta salad, made with garden rotini, fresh grape tomatoes, and just enough tartness to balance the richness of the pie.

Sarah, a self-described chicken salad connoisseur, chose the chicken salad on a croissant. Owings told us it has been a foundational menu item for more than 12 years.

Served on a towering, flaky croissant with lettuce and tomato, it strikes that rare balance where each bite delivers a bit of everything without overwhelming the palate.

We paired it with the corn pudding, which had the consistency of a well-made custard and a balance of sweet and savory that encouraged slow, appreciative bites.

We finished our meal with steaming mugs of coffee and a warm chocolate chip cookie that transported us straight back to childhood, standing impatiently at the kitchen counter waiting for the first one out of the oven.

What we tasted was not just well-executed recipes. It was the result of a place intentionally designed to restore dignity, stability, and purpose.

We saw it in the teacup chandelier hanging near the entrance, each cup donated by a volunteer or program alum, inviting guests to share a meal, a conversation, and perhaps even find a bit of healing of their own. It’s a quiet reminder that healing here is communal, layered, and built from many small acts of support.

We saw it in the shop next door, which sells candles, books, apparel, and gifts that help fund the mission and extend its impact beyond the café walls. Most of all, we felt it in the people.

“If you want to come in, have your meal, and head out, we hope you have a great experience,” Owings said. “But if you come in curious, there’s a lot here to discover. Stop by the shop. Learn about the mission. Meet the people. We love remembering names and forming community. That’s core to who we are. And we hope you’ll join it.”

The Café at Thistle Farms is open Monday through Saturday. Come hungry, leave full, and take a little of the warmth back to Clarksville with you.The Cafe at Thistle Farms is located at 5122 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, and open Monday-Saturday.Don’t miss items include the chicken pot pie, chicken salad croissant, and cheeseburger. It’s perfect for winter day trips, casual lunch with purpose, and coffee that turns into meaningful conversation.Roads That Bring Us Home(Discovering the Spirit of Middle Tennessee One Town at a Time)