Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Madison Street Water Outage for Fire Hydrant Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has scheduled a water outage on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026, at 9:00pm, for a section of Madison Street from Golf Club Lane to Liberty Parkway for fire hydrant maintenance.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity, including Davis Drive and Willow Heights Drive.

The fire hydrant maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Wednesday, June 3rd.