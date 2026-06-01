The Amsterdam Farmstore & Coffee Celebrates Grand Opening in Woodlawn Community

Clarksville, TN – Naomi Chavez has owned The Amsterdam Local in downtown Clarksville for almost three years. Recently, she and her team opened The Amsterdam Farmstore & Coffee shop at 1880 Woodlawn Road.

“I used to live out here, in Indian Mound,” Chavez said. “There was a great macron shop here and I would drive by. One day, I saw it was available for rent, and I just felt in my heart that God was telling me, ‘This might be the place for you.

“I talked to my staff. We prayed about it, and it unfolded the way it has. We wanted to bring something really different out here. This location will be more about groceries and coffee. We don’t have a full menu here like we do downtown. Here, we’ll have mostly grab-and-go items, the same things that we offer downtown. We will have coffee and all the baked goods that are offered at our other location. But, there will be a lot of local grocery items offered at our Woodlawn location.”

The new store will be operating 7:00am – 3:00pm Tuesday through Saturday. But, Chavez hopes to expand the hours to 7:00am – 5:00pm.

“We have to feel it out and figure out what the traffic is like,” Chavez said. “We want to reflect the same culture that we have downtown. A large number of our staff members are involved with the church, so Sundays are about family and rest.”

Cindy Shelton and her family were among the first to arrive on opening day. “We’ve been excited about this for a long time,” Shelton said. “We’ve been watching the progress. We’ve eaten at Amsterdam downtown. They have great food and Cuban Coffee.”

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