Clarksville Obituary: Mary Mildred McDaniel

Clarksville, TN – Mary Mildred McDaniel, age 70, passed away May 29th, 2026, in her home peacefully surrounded by her son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, niece, and friend.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 6th at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Mandrell officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, June 5th, and from 11:00am until the hour of the service on Saturday, June 6th.

Born January 28th 1956, in Montgomery County, Mary was the daughter of late Homer Edward Johnson and Mildred Haley Johnson. In addition to her parents, she is reunited in heaven with her loving husband, Eddie Dean McDaniel Sr., her brother Tommy Johnson, and her sister, Pamela Shrader.

Mary will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery beside her beloved husband.

She is survived by her Son, Eddie Dean McDaniel Jr. (Samantha Jo McDaniel), her cherished granddaughter Sophia JoDean McDaniel, sisters Patsy Mae Coppedge, Lenette Irene Newsome (Terry), and her brothers Donnie Ray Johnson (Becky) and Ronnie Joe Johnson.

Before starting a career, Mary met and married Eddie Sr. and they had Eddie Jr together, their greatest accomplishment. Mary worked at the Waffle House and catered for years. She then worked many dedicated years at Acme Boot until it’s closing. She later continued her hard working spirit at Royal Cleaners until her retirement, she retired the day she found out she’d be a grandmother.

Mary worked tirelessly as her moms caregiver with her siblings for many years in retirement. However, of all of her roles in life, none brought her more joy than caring for her granddaughter, Sophia, who she adored deeply.

The McDaniel family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Tennessee Quality for the compassionate care and kindness shown to Mary during her final days.

Pallbearers: Ronnie Johnson Jr., Jimmy Cheatham, Mark Wells, Donnie Johnson Jr., Marcus Medley, Chris Johnson, Charles Poole and Marcus Medley. Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com