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Downtown ArtWalk Returns June 4th to Showcase Clarksville’s Thriving Arts Community

News Staff
By News Staff
Downtown Art Walk - People at the DAC. (Tony Centonze)
Downtown Art Walk - People at the DAC. (Tony Centonze)

ArtWalk ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – This Thursday, June 4th, 2026, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
www.dac.gallery

Exhibit: 2026 DAC Membership Exhibit

Artlink
98 Franklin Street

Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street

Artist: Teri Stephens

Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Aubrey Derryberry

First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street

Exhibit: David Jones

Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street

Artist: Jennifer Adrian

“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
www.rivercityclay.com

Crossroads Tavern
116 Franklin Street

Artist: Jasmine Doan and John Cullimore

Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
www.customshousemuseum.org

Artist: Whit McMahan as Abe Lincoln

Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street

Hudabam
110 Franklin Street

Artist: Clarksville Creative Collective

Visit Clarksville
335 Franklin Street

Artist: Barb Edwards

Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street

The Tea House
120 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Rowan Hutchison

Tap This
122 Public Square

Artist: Georgia Owen

Annabelle & Ollie
100 Strawberry Alley

Artist: MK Alford

The Gallery @ APSU
15 Henry Street

Asulon Collective Coffee House
210 South Third Street, Suite C

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

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