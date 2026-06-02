Downtown ArtWalk Returns June 4th to Showcase Clarksville’s Thriving Arts Community

Clarksville, TN – This Thursday, June 4th, 2026, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Downtown Artists Co-op

96 Franklin Street

www.dac.gallery

Exhibit: 2026 DAC Membership Exhibit

Artlink

98 Franklin Street

Tattoo Technique

129 Franklin Street

Artist: Teri Stephens

Mug Shots Coffee

111 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Aubrey Derryberry

First Presbyterian Church

213 Main Street

Exhibit: David Jones

Edward’s Steakhouse

107 Franklin Street

Artist: Jennifer Adrian

“The Gallery” at River City Clay

115 Franklin Street

www.rivercityclay.com

Crossroads Tavern

116 Franklin Street

Artist: Jasmine Doan and John Cullimore

Customs House Museum

200 South Second Street

www.customshousemuseum.org

Artist: Whit McMahan as Abe Lincoln

Beachaven Downtown

101 Franklin Street

Hudabam

110 Franklin Street

Artist: Clarksville Creative Collective

Visit Clarksville

335 Franklin Street

Artist: Barb Edwards

Clarksville Collection

131 Franklin Street

The Tea House

120 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Rowan Hutchison

Tap This

122 Public Square

Artist: Georgia Owen

Annabelle & Ollie

100 Strawberry Alley

Artist: MK Alford

The Gallery @ APSU

15 Henry Street

Asulon Collective Coffee House

210 South Third Street, Suite C

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.