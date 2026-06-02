Downtown ArtWalk Returns June 4th to Showcase Clarksville’s Thriving Arts Community

Clarksville, TN – This Thursday, June 4th, 2026, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.
The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.
Participating Venues and Artists:
Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
www.dac.gallery
Exhibit: 2026 DAC Membership Exhibit
Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist: Teri Stephens
Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Aubrey Derryberry
First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Exhibit: David Jones
Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: Jennifer Adrian
“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
www.rivercityclay.com
Crossroads Tavern
116 Franklin Street
Artist: Jasmine Doan and John Cullimore
Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
www.customshousemuseum.org
Artist: Whit McMahan as Abe Lincoln
Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Hudabam
110 Franklin Street
Artist: Clarksville Creative Collective
Visit Clarksville
335 Franklin Street
Artist: Barb Edwards
Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street
The Tea House
120 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Rowan Hutchison
Tap This
122 Public Square
Artist: Georgia Owen
Annabelle & Ollie
100 Strawberry Alley
Artist: MK Alford
The Gallery @ APSU
15 Henry Street
Asulon Collective Coffee House
210 South Third Street, Suite C
Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.