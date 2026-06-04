Clarksville Obituary: Joshua-Kyle Thomas Farmer

Clarksville, TN – Joshua-Kyle “Josh” Thomas Farmer. A beloved son, brother, teammate, uncle, and friend, Josh will be remembered for his strength, loyalty, humor, and the fierce love he carried for those closest to him.

Josh was an athlete at heart. Though he enjoyed several sports throughout his life, football became his passion, serving as a guard for the West Creek Coyotes. His teammates looked to him for motivation, encouragement, and strength, and his presence left a lasting impact on his football family and coaches who had the privilege of knowing him.

Outside of football, Josh found joy in the simple things that made him unmistakably himself: late nights playing video games, watching anime, relaxing in his favorite pajamas and Crocs, and spending time with family and friends. Josh was more than just a football player; he was a protector. On and off the field, Josh stood strong for the people he loved. He had a spirit that could make people laugh, feel safe, and feel loved all at once.

Josh is survived by his loving mother and father, Roslyn Fitzgerald and Chris Farmer; his stepfather, Tim Fitzgerald; his siblings: Shena Wescott, Jadon Wescott, Tierra Haymer, and Julius Farmer; grandmothers; along with his cherished nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, his West Creek football brothers and coaches, and his longtime friend Devonte.

Though his time here was far too short, the love Josh gave and the memories he created will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone who knew him. He will always be remembered as a protector, a teammate, a brother, and someone who loved deeply and wholeheartedly.