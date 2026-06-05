101st Airborne Soldiers Strengthen Bonds with Normandy Families During D-Day Events

France – Carentan residents Germain Poisson and Anne Marie Faivre host soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Franco-German Brigade for dinner and games at their home in Carentan, France, June 2nd, 2026, during D-Day festivities.

Each year, dozens of families across Normandy host Allied soldiers for dinner as part of events commemorating D-Day. Franco-German Army Chief Cpl. Arnaud Klopfenstein translated Poisson’s story for the Screaming Eagles.

Poisson said he was a toddler when he and his family had to leave their Carentan home before it was hit by a bomb during World War II. When he returned, he found the home reduced to rubble.

Poisson said inviting American, German and French soldiers to dinner during the anniversary of D-Day is a pleasure. “If everyone was kind like we are tonight, the world would be a better place,” Poisson said.

(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)