Clarksville Obituary: Wilbur “Allen” Satchwill

Clarksville, TN – Wilbur “Allen” Satchwill, 79 of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026.
Celebration of Allens Life will be held at 11:00am Thursday, June 11th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.
Visitation will be held 4:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, June 10th, 2026, at the Funeral Home and from 10:00am until the hour of the service on Thursday.
Allen was born in Huntington, Indiana on November 3rd, 1946; he was the son of the late Edmond and Mary Young Satchwill. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville; Allen loved the Lord and loved his family. He loved being a father, Allen enjoyed teaching them and watching them grow up.
Allen served four years in the United State AirForce and ten years in the United States Army. Before he went to active duty for the army, Allen was an educator for 12 years at numerous Middle and Junior Highs across; Tennessee, Florida, and Texas. Five out of the 12 years he was a principal. After his service in the Army, Allen worked for 20 years and retired as a logistic transporter.
Once Allen retired, he and his wife Linda enjoyed traveling across country and loved making stops to visit family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Satchwill.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Satchwill; children, Scott Myers, Angela (Steve) Heefner, Chris Satchwill, Rebecca Becker, Aaron (Naomi) Satchwill, Joshua (Danialah) Satchwill, and Nathan (Cassie) Satchwill; 25 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com