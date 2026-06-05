Clarksville Obituary: Wilbur “Allen” Satchwill

Clarksville, TN – Wilbur “Allen” Satchwill, 79 of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026.

Celebration of Allens Life will be held at 11:00am Thursday, June 11th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.

Visitation will be held 4:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, June 10th, 2026, at the Funeral Home and from 10:00am until the hour of the service on Thursday.

Allen was born in Huntington, Indiana on November 3rd, 1946; he was the son of the late Edmond and Mary Young Satchwill. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville; Allen loved the Lord and loved his family. He loved being a father, Allen enjoyed teaching them and watching them grow up.

Allen served four years in the United State AirForce and ten years in the United States Army. Before he went to active duty for the army, Allen was an educator for 12 years at numerous Middle and Junior Highs across; Tennessee, Florida, and Texas. Five out of the 12 years he was a principal. After his service in the Army, Allen worked for 20 years and retired as a logistic transporter.

Once Allen retired, he and his wife Linda enjoyed traveling across country and loved making stops to visit family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Satchwill.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Satchwill; children, Scott Myers, Angela (Steve) Heefner, Chris Satchwill, Rebecca Becker, Aaron (Naomi) Satchwill, Joshua (Danialah) Satchwill, and Nathan (Cassie) Satchwill; 25 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com