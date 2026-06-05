History Comes Alive at the Taproom During June’s History on the Rocks Event

Clarksville, TN – Local history, fascinating stories, and handcrafted cocktails will come together for an engaging evening of conversation and discovery when the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center presents History on the Rocks at the Taproom on Wednesday, June 10th, 2026, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.

Hosted upstairs at The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, the popular “listen and learn” happy hour offers a unique opportunity for community members to connect with local historians, authors, and special guests while enjoying food, drinks, and lively discussion in a relaxed atmosphere.

This month’s event celebrates the release of the Summer edition of Second & Commerce magazine, with The Blackhorse creating a selection of signature cocktails inspired by the publication. Guests can also purchase items from the restaurant’s food and beverage menu throughout the evening.

The program will feature an intriguing lineup of speakers covering a wide range of regional history and culture. Beverly Parker will explore the rich history and remarkable wildlife of the Land Between the Rivers, now known as Land Between the Lakes. Dr. Ann Silverberg will reflect on the 75-year legacy of the Clarksville Community Concert Association and its impact on the area’s cultural landscape. Attendees will also hear from Amelia Wallace, a descendant of President James K. Polk, who will share insights into one of Tennessee’s most notable political families.

Additional guest speakers are expected to be announced, adding even more opportunities for attendees to discover stories that helped shape the region.

History on the Rocks has become a favorite gathering for history enthusiasts and curious community members alike, blending educational programming with the social atmosphere of a local happy hour. Whether guests are passionate about local heritage, interested in Tennessee history, or simply looking for an entertaining evening downtown, the event promises an engaging mix of storytelling, conversation, and community connection.

History on the Rocks at the Taproom takes place Wednesday, June 10th, from 5:30pm until 7:00pm upstairs at The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, located at 132 Franklin Street in downtown Clarksville. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.