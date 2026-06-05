Nashville Sounds Drop Late-Inning Heartbreaker to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 4-3

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds suffered a rare late-inning loss on Friday night to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at VyStar Ballpark. Holding a one-run lead after the seventh inning, the Sounds suffered just the second loss of the season when ahead entering the eighth inning.

Brewers no. 4-rated prospect Cooper Pratt recorded his second straight multi-hit game to extend his on-base streak to 25 straight games and Brock Wilken homered in his return to the Nashville lineup in the loss.

Thomas Pannone was great on the mound in his eighth start and ninth overall appearance for Nashville. The left-hander pitched five-plus scoreless innings allowing just four hits with three strikeouts and a walk allowed. He exited the game with a 2-0 lead after Nashville cashed in on back-to-back two-out walks in the top of the fourth inning.

Luis Matos delivered a two-RBI single for the Sounds first hit of the game off Bradley Blalock. Pannone stranded two runners in the first, pitched around a leadoff single in the third, and stranded a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth. The southpaw tossed 1-2-3 frames in the second and fifth innings before allowing his fourth hit of the night with a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth. After recorded the second out of the inning, he was relieved by Mark Manfredi Sr. for his Triple-A debut.

Up from Double-A Biloxi prior to the game, Manfredi Sr. hurled a wild pitch that allowed the runner to advance to third before earning his first Triple-A strikeout to strand the runner at third. He allowed a leadoff single in his first full inning of work to Andrew Pintar, who stole second and moved to third on a groundout.

The second straight ground ball out allowed the first Jacksonville run to cross the plate and cut the Sounds lead in half before picking up his second strikeout to end the inning.

Pratt recorded the first of his two hits on the night with a two-out single in the fifth and laced a one-out double in the top of the eighth to end the night 2-for-4.

Deyvison De Los Santos hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the eighth off Will Childers ahead of a walk to put runners on the corners. Graham Pauley gave the Jumbo Shrimp their first lead of the game with a three-run home run to take a 4-2 lead.

Childers responded with three straight outs to send the game to the top of the ninth. Brewers no. 20-rated prospect Brock Wilken collected his lone hit of the night in his return to the Sounds lineup with a two-out solo blast off Jack Ralston. A five pitch strikeout of Eddys Leonard followed as the Sounds dropped their third game of the series.

The Nashville Sounds will need to win the next two to earn a series split and avoid dropping their first series since late April. RHP Garrett Stallings (3-2, 3.80 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Sounds on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.