Shelby’s Trio Hosts Packed Clarksville Chamber Business after Hours, Highlights Growth and New Menu Plans

Clarksville, TN – Shelby’s Trio hosted the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s March Business after Hours (BAH) and drew a huge crowd. We got to chat with newly-named manager Amanda Styles about what’s new at the downtown hot spot.

“I’ve been here since before we opened, and now I’m managing all three concepts,” Styles said. “The benefit of my being here is that I’ve seen all the growth and missteps along the way. We have made tremendous progress.

“We’re really focusing on community involvement and continuing to build relationships. We just met with a local cattle company, so we’re switching up our menu in June. We’ll just be using local beef. Up on Skyline, we just started hosting songwriters. A friend of mine won songwriter of the year in 2025, and his company has every Nashville contact you could want in that industry. Songwriter nights are going great so far. Our next show is coming up on May 9, and then we’ll do a Mother’s Day Brunch that Sunday.”

The name Trio is derived from the fact that the beautiful restaurant complex, which sits across the street from F&M Bank Arena, houses three distinct concepts. Joe’s Garage is a sports bar on the main floor, The Skyline 500 Bar is a rooftop cocktail bar with views of downtown, and Trattoria di Cat is upscale Italian steakhouse on the second floor.

“Our chef has taken over our Italian Steakhouse and will be rolling out a new menu in early June, featuring all new items, so we’re excited about that.

“We enjoyed hosting Business After Hours for March. It was great. We had so much fun, and it was such a good turnout; it was amazing. Working with the Chamber is great exposure and networking. I’m actually sending two of my managers to their April event.

We had the Leatherwood Distillery grande opening in late May. That is essentially an extension of us, with the same ownership. We sell a lot of the Leatherwood products in-house. We also have a partnership with Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. That includes an exclusive on Governor’s Golden Ale, which you can only get here.”

Photo Gallery