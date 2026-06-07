Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 7th-11th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County should prepare for an active stretch of weather as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through the region during the first half of the week.

While no widespread severe weather is currently expected, periods of rainfall and thunderstorms could produce locally heavy downpours. By midweek, rain chances gradually decrease as hotter summer temperatures return, with highs climbing into the lower 90s by Thursday.

Partly sunny skies will start the day on Sunday, with temperatures rising to around 86 degrees. During the afternoon, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms develops, mainly after 1:00pm. Light south-southeast winds will increase to 5 to 10 mph. Most locations will receive light rainfall, although thunderstorms may produce heavier amounts.

Cloud cover will increase Sunday night as temperatures fall to around 71 degrees. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected, primarily after 3:00am, while light south-southeast winds continue.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout Monday, especially during the morning hours before 11:00am. Additional showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible into the afternoon as temperatures reach near 85 degrees. South winds of 5 to 10 mph will accompany a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

Unsettled conditions continue Monday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening, followed by a greater likelihood of rainfall after 1:00am. Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 71 degrees are expected, with rain chances remaining at 70 percent.

The wettest period of the forecast may arrive on Tuesday as widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area. High temperatures will reach around 86 degrees while south-southwest winds increase to 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation rises to 80 percent.

Some lingering showers and thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday night, especially after 1:00am. Skies will become partly cloudy at times with overnight lows near 72 degrees and light southerly winds.

A gradual shift toward drier weather arrives on Wednesday, although isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible during the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will help push temperatures to around 90 degrees while south-southwest winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.

Clearer skies are expected Wednesday night with mostly clear conditions and a low near 73 degrees. Light south winds will continue across the region.

Summer heat becomes more noticeable on Thursday as sunny skies help temperatures climb to around 93 degrees. A slight 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms develops after 1:00pm, but many areas could remain dry.

Warm and somewhat humid conditions will continue Thursday night with partly cloudy skies and a low near 73 degrees. Only a slight 20 percent chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm is forecast.

Looking ahead, Clarksville and Montgomery County residents should remain alert for changing weather conditions through Tuesday as several rounds of thunderstorms move through the area. Drivers may encounter wet roads during heavier showers, and outdoor activities could be interrupted by lightning.

By the latter half of the week, a return to hotter and drier summer weather is expected, bringing temperatures well into the 90s and increasing heat-related concerns for those spending extended time outdoors.