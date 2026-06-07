Maple Brined Pork Chops With Grilled Peaches Make the Perfect Summer BBQ Recipe

Clarksville, TN – Sweet, smoky, and packed with seasonal flavor, these Maple Brined Pork Chops are a perfect addition to any summer cookout.

A rich maple syrup brine helps keep the pork tender and juicy, while grilled peaches add a naturally sweet complement that pairs beautifully with the savory chops.

Easy to prepare and full of backyard barbecue appeal, this recipe delivers a delicious balance of sweet and savory flavors that is sure to become a warm-weather favorite.

Maple Brined Pork Chops

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/3 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons salt

1 1/2 teaspoons peppercorns

1 bay leaf (dried)

2 cups ice cubes

4 pork chops (bone-in, 3/4 inch thick, 8-ounce each)

vegetable oil

3 medium peaches (ripe, firm, halved, pitted)

Creating the Brine

To prepare the maple brine, combine 1 cup of water, 1/3 cup of maple syrup, 2 tablespoons of salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons of peppercorns, and 1 dried bay leaf in a bowl or container. Stir the mixture until the salt dissolves completely. Add 2 cups of ice cubes to quickly chill the brine before adding the pork chops.

Once the brine is cold, place the four bone-in pork chops into the mixture, ensuring they are fully submerged. Cover and refrigerate for approximately 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Because the chops are only about 3/4-inch thick, a relatively short brining time is sufficient to add flavor and moisture without making the meat overly salty.

After brining, remove the pork chops from the liquid, discard the brine, and pat the chops dry with paper towels before grilling. This helps the pork develop a better sear and prevents excess moisture from interfering with the cooking process.

Cooking Instructions

Preheat grill to medium heat for direct grilling. Remove pork chops from brine; pat dry with paper towels. Discard brine.

Brush grill grate with vegetable oil. Place pork chops in the center of the grate; place peach halves, cut sides down, on the outer edge of the grill. Grill, covered, for 8 to 12 minutes or until the internal temperature of the pork reaches 145° F and peaches have grill marks, turning chops over halfway through grilling.

Transfer pork chops to a platter. Loosely cover with foil; let rest for 3 minutes. Cut peaches into wedges; serve with pork or, if desired, use peaches in salad.