101st Airborne Division Pays Tribute to 17 Easy Company Paratroopers Killed on D-Day

France – U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honor 17 fallen Easy Company Soldiers during a ceremony in Normandy, France, June 4th, 2026, as part of events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bryan Blackburn gave remarks during the ceremony.

On June 6th, 1944, a C-47 Skytrain assigned to the 439th Troop Carrier Group was struck by German anti-aircraft fire and crashed near Beuzeville-au-Plain, France, during the D-Day airborne assault. Five crew members and 17 paratroopers from Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, were killed in the crash.

(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)